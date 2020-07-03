Saroj Khan’s death: Aishwarya Rai gives emotional tribute to her ‘Dance Guru’; Says ‘You will truly be missed’

Saroj Khan breathed her last today in a hospital in Mumbai. Heartbroken with the news, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heartfelt post as she paid a tribute to the legendary choreographer.

Saroj Khan, one of Bollywood’s most adored choreographer, left for her heavenly abode today. The 71 year old choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest days after she was hospitalised for severe kidney infection. Her unfortunate demise has left the industry in a state of shock and everyone has been mourning the loss of the National Award winning choreographer. Social media has been inundated with condolence messages from all corners of the world as her massive fan following remembers Saroj Khan.

Recently, , who has collaborated with Saroj Khan in several movies also mourned the demise of the ace choreographer. Sharing a still from her 1999 release Taal, which was initially posted by Saroj, the Bachchan bahu penned a special note for the late artist. Calling Saroj her dance guru, Aish asserted that she is glad about the fact that she got an opportunity to work with her in several movies. “ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend...Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance...THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE. You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family,” the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wrote.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post for Saroj Khan:

Meanwhile, Saroj was laid to rest in a cemetery in Mumbai’s Malad by her family at 7 am this morning. While there were reports that her prayer meet will take place next week, her family issued a statement and confirmed that given the COVID 19 situation, they have decided to cancel the prayer meeting.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×