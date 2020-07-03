Saroj Khan’s death: Janhvi Kapoor pens special message for the ace choreographer; Says ‘You are truly special’

Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest following which Janhvi Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary choreographer.

National award winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away today in Mumbai. It is reported that the 71-year-old artist died of a cardiac arrest during the wee hours of Friday. She was hospitalised for a while for health issues. Her demise did send a wave of shock and grief across the nation and everyone is mourning the loss of another legendary artist of the industry. Ever since the news of Saroj’s demise surfaced, social media is inundated with condolence messages from her fans and celebs from the film fraternity.

Janhvi Kapoor also joined the league and shared a picture with Saroj Khan. In the caption, she called her a legend and felt grateful to her stars for giving her an opportunity learn to dance for the ace choreographer. “Can’t thank my stars enough for getting the chance to learn from you. I always cherished every moment I spent in the classroom with you but now even more. You are truly special, truly a legend for what you’ve given our cinema through your dance. We’ll miss you Sarojji,” the Dhadak actress wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Janvhi Kapoor’s post for Saroj Khan:

To note, Saroj had choreographed almost 2000 songs in her career and won several accolades for her stupendous choreography, in movies like Devdas, Jab We Met, Guru, Khalnayak, Chaalbaaz, etc. Her last work was seen in ’s 2019 directorial Kalank wherein she choreographed the song ‘Tabah Ho Gaye’ featuring .

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×