Saroj Khan’s death: Sonakshi Sinha remembers her Master Ji; Hopes to make the choreographer feel proud

After Saroj Khan breathed her last today, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a special message recalling her proudest moment with the ace choreographer.

Looks like the year 2020 is getting worse for Bollywood people with every passing day. From COVID 19 pandemic to lockdown, shooting stalled and much more, the industry witnessed it all. But the worst hit was when it lost some of the most talented artists including Irrfan, , Sushant Singh Rajput etc. And now, another legendary artist has joined this list. We are talking about Saroj Khan who breathed her last on July 3. The dancing legend died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 71.

Several celebrities have mourned her demise and shared emotional posts for the legendary choreographer. , who collaborated with her in 2012 release Rowdy Rathore, also wrote a heartfelt note for Saroj and shared a video from the shooting for her song from the movie. In the caption, the Dabangg actress recalled the proudest moment of her life when Saroj gave her Rs 101 kharchi after being impressed by her performance. Sonakshi stated that she is hopeful to make her Master Ji proud.

“Love you Master ji. 23 years old, so new, Just into my second film, working with you, a taskmaster, a perfectionist, a LEGEND... was the last time I was ever nervous working with anyone. That 101 rupiye ki kharchi you gave me, and the words you told my mother “yeh ladki mera naam roshan karegi” gave me enough confidence to last a lifetime. Hope you are smiling wherever you are and I hope I continue to make you proud! Rest in peace,” Sonakshi wrote.

Meanwhile, Saroj was laid to rest in a cemetery in Mumbai’s Malad by her family at 7 am this morning.

