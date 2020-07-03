Saroj Khan’s death: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pay their last respects to the legendary choreographer

As Saroj Khan breathed her last today, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared heartfelt posts on social media as they mourned the demise of the dancing legend.

It has been an unfortunate day for the film industry as we lost another talented artist today. We are talking about National Award winning choreographer Saroj Khan who breathed her last after suffering a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of July 3. The news of Saroj’s unfortunate demise spread like wildfire and the industry was seen mourning the loss of an epitome of talent. Joining them and Vicky Kaushal also shared heartfelt posts for the late choreographer as they paid their last respects to the dancing legend.

The Ek Tha Tiger actress shared Saroj’s pic on Instagram as she struck a perfect dancing pose for the camera and wrote, “RIP Saroj Ji. Invaluable legacy of beautiful work. Thoughts and prayers are with her family” followed by a heart emoticon. On the other hand, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor post some candid pics with the dance guru wherein they were seen sharing a hearty laugh. In the caption, Vicky wrote, “#RIPSarojJi.”

Take a look at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s post for Saroj Khan as they pay their last respects to her:

Meanwhile, Saroj was laid to rest in a cemetery in Mumbai’s Malad by her family at 7 am this morning. While there were reports that her prayer meet will take place next week, her family issued a statement and confirmed that given the COVID 19 situation, they have decided to cancel the prayer meeting.

To note, Saroj had choreographed almost 2000 songs in her career and won several accolades for her stupendous choreography, in movies like Devdas, Jab We Met, Guru, Khalnayak, Chaalbaaz, etc. Her last work was seen in ’s 2019 directorial Kalank wherein she choreographed the song ‘Tabah Ho Gaye’ featuring .

