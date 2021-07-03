On Saroj Khan’s first death anniversary, Bhushan Kumar announces a biopic on legendary choreographer

The announcement of Saroj Khan’s biopic on her first death anniversary has left her family overwhelmed.

The year 2020 was undoubtedly the most heartbreaking one for the showbiz world as the industry had lost many of its shining stars. Amid this was the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan’s sudden demise on July 3 last, 2020, which also came as a massive shock for everyone. For the uninitiated, Saroj had died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 71. And while the National Award winning choreographer continues to be missed, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar has announced a biopic on Saroj Khan on her first death anniversary today.

Talking about Saroj Khan's biopic, Bhushan said, “Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionized the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker. She brought audiences to the theatres who saw their favourite actors dancing to her steps. Sarojji’s journey that started as early as a 3-year-old was met with a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life. I remember visiting film sets with my father and seeing her bring life to the songs with her choreography. Her dedication towards the art was commendable. I am glad Sukaina & Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of her mother.”

Indeed, it is an emotional moment for Saroj’s children Raju Khan and Sukaina. Sharing their thought about the biopic, Raju, who is a choreographer himself, said, “My mother loved dancing and we all saw how she dedicated her life towards that. I am glad I followed in her footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry and it is an honour of us, her family, that the world can see her story. I am glad Bhushanji has decided to make a biopic on the graceful Saroj Khan.”

Adding to this, Sukaina asserted, “My mother was loved and respected by the entire industry but we have closely seen her struggle and fight to become who she was. We hope with this biopic, Bhushanji will be able to tell her story, her love for us, her passion for dancing, and her fondness for her actors and respect to the profession with this biopic.”

Also Read: Saroj Khan Death Anniversary: When Madhuri Dixit broke down remembering her mentor; HERE’s what she said

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×