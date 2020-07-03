Saroj Khan’s last Instagram post was in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput as she revealed she loved all his films

Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai today after suffering from a cardiac arrest and her last Instagram post was in memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Today morning, the nation woke up to the sad news of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan’s demise after she passed away due to cardiac arrest. From Bollywood stars to television actors, everyone took to social media to mourn the choreographer’s demise, and while social media was filled with heartwarming notes for Saroj ji, what caught our attention was Saroj Khan’s last social media post which was a post remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. That’s right! Saroj Khan was quite active on social media and Sushant’s untimely demise on June 14, 2020, Saroj Khan took to social media to mourn the actor’s demise as she penned a note for him.

Alongside a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan talked about how she loved all his movies and although she never worked with him but loved meeting him. Saroj Khan wrote, “I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have meet many times. What went wrong in your LIFE?I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your LIFE. You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped YOU and would have kept us Happy looking at YOU. God bless your soul and I don't know what your Father and Sister's are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I Loved you in all your Movies and will always Love you. R.I.P..”

Saroj Khan was hospitalized a few days back after she complained of heart-related ailment and as per reports, the last rites of Saroj sKhan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today.

Check out Saroj Khan's last Instagram post here:

