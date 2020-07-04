  1. Home
Saroj Khan: Sushmita Sen calls it ‘End of an era’ as she pens a heartwarming note remembering her late ‘Guru’

Sushmita Sen took to social media to pen a heartwarming note to mourn the demise of Saroj Khan. Here’s what she had to say
Saroj Khan: Sushmita Sen calls it ‘End of an era’ as she pens a heartwarming note remembering her late ‘Guru’Saroj Khan: Sushmita Sen calls it ‘End of an era’ as she pens a heartwarming note remembering her late ‘Guru’
From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and others, a host of Bollywood stars took to social media to mourn the death of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. On July 3, 2020, Saroj Khan bid adieu as she died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai, and later, she was cremated in Mumbai in the presence of her family.  Later, Saroj Khan’s daughter took to Instagram to inform that due to the current COVID scenario, the prayer meet has been postponed, which otherwise was to take place next week.

And now in the latest, we have Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen who took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for the choreographer and alongside a photo of Saroj Khan, she wrote, “When life gives you the chance to sit it out or dance...you dance”  Rest in Peace Saroj ji  #EndOfAnEra #Guru #Pronam #DuggaDugga I love you!!!..”

That said, on the work front, Sushmita Sen made her web debut with Aarya, directed by Neerja fame director Ram Madhvani, and the show has received immense appreciation from fans. Also, during a recent Twitter interaction with fans, Sushmita was asked about Nepotism, and how she managed to survive in the industry without any godfather and to this, Sushmita replied, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

Check out Sushmita Sen's post for late Saroj Khan here:

