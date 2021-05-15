  1. Home
Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina didn’t wish Madhuri Dixit on her birthday for THIS reason

In a recent interview, Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina talked about her late mother’s eternal bond with the Dhak Dhak girl. She also revealed why she did not wish Madhuri on her 54th birthday today.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2021 11:47 pm
Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina didn’t wish Madhuri Dixit on her birthday for THIS reason Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina didn’t wish Madhuri Dixit on her birthday for THIS reason
Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit turned 54 today and the actress received much love and blessings from her family, fans, and B-Town pals. However, the actress would have felt a void as her close friend and mentor Saroj Khan, who passed away last year, could not wish her this year. The late choreographer had always wished the Devdas actress on her special day but this year was different. In fact, Saroj’s daughter Sukaina also did not wish the actress. And, her reason for not wishing Madhuri will surely make you respect her more.   

In an interview with ETimes, Sukaina revealed she was about to send her a birthday message but after much deliberation, she chose not to wish her. She said she can never forget Madhuri’s birthday as her mother had shared an eternal bond with her.

“There's so much of my mother in Madhuri. When I see her on TV shows, she reminds me of my mother. Her body language and certain mannerisms have strong shades of my mother. Hence, it was a very emotional moment for me to text her 'Happy Birthday' in view of the fact that my mother is no more. So, I refrained,” Sukaina revealed.

She added, "But with all my heart, I wish her the best in life. My mother from heaven must have sent her all the blessings.”

When asked about her favourite Madhuri's song that her mom had choreographed, she said, “My vote goes to 'Idli Doo' from 'Khel'.” Sukaina also revealed that Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar' from Sailaab was her mother’s favourite. She also mentioned that they never visited each other’s house and that Saroj Khan had always kept her professional and personal lives apart. However, Saroj and Madhuri were frequently in touch with each other on and off the sets.

“Even in their later years, when both worked less, they never lost touch with each other," Sukaina concluded.

