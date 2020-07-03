  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saroj Khan's family releases statement on choreographer's demise; cancels prayer meet due to COVID 19 crisis

The 71-year-old ace choreographer who redefined Bollywood with her expressions and dance sequences was laid to rest in Mumbai's suburbs on Friday morning amidst close family members.
7457 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 03:04 pm
News,Saroj Khan demiseSaroj Khan's family releases statement on choreographer's demise; cancels prayer meet due to COVID 19 crisis
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan's demise has left her fans and the film industry in a state of grief. She passed away on 3 July due to a cardiac arrest, in Mumbai, after she was admitted to city's Guru Nanak hospital. The 71-year-old ace choreographer who redefined Bollywood with her expressions and dance sequences was laid to rest in Mumbai's suburbs on Friday morning amidst close family members. Saroj Khan is survived by husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. 

Now, her family shared a heartwarming portrait on her official Instagram account and thanked fans for their prayers. They also revealed that the prayer meet which was scheduled for next week has been cancelled given the current coronavirus situation. 

The statement read: 

Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan. 

From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, many celebrities mourned Khan's demise on social media. Saroj's closest friend and student Madhuri Dixit was devastated with the news. She wrote, "I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement