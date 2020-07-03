Saroj Khan's family releases statement on choreographer's demise; cancels prayer meet due to COVID 19 crisis

The 71-year-old ace choreographer who redefined Bollywood with her expressions and dance sequences was laid to rest in Mumbai's suburbs on Friday morning amidst close family members.

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan's demise has left her fans and the film industry in a state of grief. She passed away on 3 July due to a cardiac arrest, in Mumbai, after she was admitted to city's Guru Nanak hospital. The 71-year-old ace choreographer who redefined Bollywood with her expressions and dance sequences was laid to rest in Mumbai's suburbs on Friday morning amidst close family members. Saroj Khan is survived by husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters and Sukyna Khan.

Now, her family shared a heartwarming portrait on her official Instagram account and thanked fans for their prayers. They also revealed that the prayer meet which was scheduled for next week has been cancelled given the current coronavirus situation.

The statement read:

Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan.

From Amitabh Bachchan to , many celebrities mourned Khan's demise on social media. Saroj's closest friend and student was devastated with the news. She wrote, "I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×