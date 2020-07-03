Saroj Khan's LAST Bollywood choreography was with her favourite student Madhuri Dixit for Kalank; WATCH

Apart from the hundreds of Bollywood actors Saroj Khan worked with, Madhuri Dixit was undoubtedly the legendary choreographer's favourite.

The Bollywood film industry has received a jolt like no other in 2020. After the demise of legendary actors such as Irrfan and , Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death was another shocker. On 3 July, legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest, as per reports.

Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71, in Mumbai, after she was admitted to city's Guru Nanak hospital. The dance icon had complained of breathing issues and was also suffering from multiple ailments. Fondly known as Masterji, Saroj was known for choreographing popular songs like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak among hundreds of other songs. Apart from the hundreds of Bollywood actors she has worked with, was undoubtedly Saroj Khan's favourite actress. Madhuri who hails Saroj as he 'guru' had the opportunity of a lifetime when she choreographed her dance piece in Kalank last year.

The ace choreographer worked with her favourite student and actress Madhuri for the dance number Tabaah Ho Gaye in Kalank. The choregraphy and expressions saw Bollywood's iconic dance duo come together and give the audiences a treat like never before. The song earned much praise.

Take a look at Saroj Khan's last onscreen Bollywood choreography with Madhuri Dixit:

