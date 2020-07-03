  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saroj Khan's LAST Bollywood choreography was with her favourite student Madhuri Dixit for Kalank; WATCH

Apart from the hundreds of Bollywood actors Saroj Khan worked with, Madhuri Dixit was undoubtedly the legendary choreographer's favourite.
1665 reads Mumbai
News,Saroj Khan demiseSaroj Khan's LAST Bollywood choreography was with her favourite student Madhuri Dixit for Kalank; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood film industry has received a jolt like no other in 2020. After the demise of legendary actors such as Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death was another shocker. On 3 July, legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest, as per reports. 

Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71, in Mumbai, after she was admitted to city's Guru Nanak hospital. The dance icon had complained of breathing issues and was also suffering from multiple ailments. Fondly known as Masterji, Saroj was known for choreographing popular songs like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak among hundreds of other songs. Apart from the hundreds of Bollywood actors she has worked with, Madhuri Dixit was undoubtedly Saroj Khan's favourite actress. Madhuri who hails Saroj as he 'guru' had the opportunity of a lifetime when she choreographed her dance piece in Kalank last year. 

The ace choreographer worked with her favourite student and actress Madhuri for the dance number Tabaah Ho Gaye in Kalank. The choregraphy and expressions saw Bollywood's iconic dance duo come together and give the audiences a treat like never before. The song earned much praise. 

Take a look at Saroj Khan's last onscreen Bollywood choreography with Madhuri Dixit: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement