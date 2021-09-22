'Sarv Dharm Sambhav': Sara Ali Khan sends a beautiful message as she offers prayers in Kashmir; PICS

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been enjoying a vacation in Kashmir over the past few days and her photos on social media offer her fans a glimpse of it. Now, on Wednesday, Sara began her day by sharing an important and beautiful message by a series of photos from her Kashmir trip where she is seen offering prayers at different places of worship. Earlier, she shared photos with Indian Army men as she explored Kashmir with her friends and now, her latest post has won over netizens.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a series of photos in which she is seen praying at different places of worship in Kashmir. From a Church to a temple to a Masjid to a Gurudwara, Sara is seen offering prayers at each of them and while doing so, she seems to have chronicled her journey in Kashmir. Sharing the photos, Sara mentioned the famous couplet by Amir Khusrow about Kashmir being 'heaven on earth' in her note. Sara wrote, "Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. If there is a paradise on earth, It is this, it is this, it is this. Sarv Dharm Sambhav सर्व धर्म सम भाव."

Take a look:

Over the past few days, Sara has been archiving her vacay in Kashmir via photos on her Instagram handle. From her trip to Betaab Valley to Sheshnag lake, Sara has shared glimpses of each of it with her fans on social media.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film's shoot is complete and it is directed by Aanand L Rai. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Rai together. The release date is yet to be announced.

