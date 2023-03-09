Satish Kaushik Death: Javed Akhtar expresses grief; Richa Chadha is gutted: We played Holi days before…’

This morning, we woke up to the shocking news of Satish Kaushik’s death. The actor-filmmaker passed away on Wednesday in Gurugram after suffering a heart attack. Indian Express reported that he had been visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated, and he had a heart attack in the car. Soon after the news of Satish Kaushik’s death surfaced, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and other celebs took to their social media to pay tributes to the late actor. Satish Kaushik had attended Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash in Mumbai on March 7, and was seen posing with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Mahima Chaudhry. Now, Ali, Richa and Javed Akhtar have expressed their shock and grief over Satish Kaushik’s demise.

Richa Chadha recalls playing Holi with Satish Kaushik just 2 days ago

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram stories and wrote that she is absolutely gutted. She recalled playing Holi with him at Javed Akhtar’s party, and wrote, “Sir I am gutted. We played Holi now days before...today you're gone. I will always remember your kindness and encouragement, as a newcomer you gave me a lot of hope! But my heart weeps as a child today... our Calendarrr from Mr India is gone.” Satish Kaushik is popularly known for his role as Calendar in Anil Kapoor starrer Mr India. Richa further added, “Be nice, spread love... you don't know if you're meeting someone for the last time.”

Javed Akhtar on Satish Kaushik’s death

Javed Akhtar also shared a picture from Holi bash with Satish Kaushik on Twitter, and wrote, “Satish a man full of warmth love and humour was like a brother to me since almost forty years . He was twelve years younger than me . Satish ji , it was not your turn .”

Ali Fazal also recalled meeting Staish Kaushik at the Holi bash, and he wrote, “Just Daybefore i met you, we played holi.. we broke bread. Now you are gone. Just like that. Too soon . This wasn’t your time sir. I dont want to say Rest, your spirit was way too evolved and infectious. It will stay with us forever. I am just sorry and gutted for the people you leave behind who have loved you so dearly. Your friends and most of all your family.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Dutt and others mourn his demise