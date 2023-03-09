Satish Kaushik Death: Salman Khan mourns his demise: ‘Will always remember him for the man that he was’

Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a heart attack. He had been visiting someone in Gurugram, and was in a car when he suffered the heart attack, reported Indian Express. Satish Kaushik was 66. His sudden demise left the film fraternity shocked. Salman Khan, who worked with Satish Kaushik on various projects, has now mourned the demise of Tere Naam director. In his tweet, Salman wrote that he always loved and respected him, and will always remember him for the man that he was.

Salman Khan mourns Satish Kaushik’s demise

On Thursday, Salman Khan tweeted, “Always loved cared n respected him n shall alway remember him for the man that he was . May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji.” Earlier today, Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan also shared some pictures with Satish Kaushik. Arbaaz is seen hugging him in two pictures, while another one shows Satish Kaushik with Arbaaz, Salman and Sohail Khan. The picture was clicked in December 2022 post the completion of the shoot of Arbaaz starrer Patna Shukla. "RIP Satish ji You will be missed Om Shanti" wrote Arbaaz.

Bollywood celebrities pay tributes to Satish Kaushik

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Satish Kaushik in Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai and Milenge Milenge, wrote, "Extremely heartbroken Satish ji..thinking of all our times together... Rest in laughter and peace. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also shared a still with Satish Kaushik from the film Mr and Mrs Khiladi. Akshay expressed his grief and wrote, "Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti."

