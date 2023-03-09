Satish Kaushik Demise: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill to more, Bollywood gathers for last rites

Actor, director, and producer Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 66. The news of the veteran actor’s sudden demise has left the entire Bollywood fraternity in shock. A good friend of the late filmmaker, actor Anupam Kher confirmed the news through a tweet. His friends from the industry shared their condolences and memories of him on social media. Since Satish Kaushik was in Delhi where he was visiting a friend, his mortal remains have been brought to his Mumbai residence.

Satish Kaushik's friends from the industry arrive for last rites

News Agency ANI confirmed that the late filmmaker’s body was taken to a hospital in Delhi for post-mortem examination. The mortal remains will be brought to his Mumbai residence for his final rites. Satish Kaushik who made it big in Bollywood has worked with many veteran actors as well as the young stars of Bollywood.

His close friends Boney Kapoor, Raza Murad, Rakesh Roshan, Anu Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and his wife Maheep Kapoor arrived at the late actor’s residence to pay their last respect. Other celebrities including Pankaj Tripathi, Rakhi Sawant, Satish Shah, Shehnaaz Gill, and singer Ila Arun also came to support the family. Screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar too arrived to pay his last respect. His son Farhan Akhtar also arrived with wife Shibani Dandekar. Ishaan Khatter was also spotted with his mother Neelima Azeem. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranbir Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan also arrived at the late actor’s house.

Take a look at the images of the actors here:

The late filmmaker was recently seen at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s annual Holi party. He appeared jolly and had a good time in the company of his friends. He even uploaded a few snaps from the party on his Instagram account. A day later, he traveled to Delhi to visit a friend where he reportedly fell ill and succumbed to death on his way to the hospital.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Satish Kaushik's Demise: May I Come In Madam to Sumit Sambhal Lega; A look at his journey in the TV industry