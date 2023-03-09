Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Actor’s LAST tweet was from Javed Akhtar’s Holi party on March 7

The news of actor-director Satish Kaushik’s sudden death has left the film industry shocked. Indian Express reported that Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday in Gurugram after suffering a heart attack. He was 66. As per the report, Satish Kaushik was visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack in the car. His body is at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, and will be brought to Mumbai after the postmortem. Satish Kaushik shared his last post on social media on the occasion of Holi, on March 7. He posted a few pictures from Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash, in which he posed with the veteran lyricist, as well as Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and Mahima Chaudhry.

Satish Kaushik’s last tweet

In his last post on Twitter and Instagram, Satish Kaushik shared pictures from Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash. The first picture showed him posing with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Satish Kaushik was seen in an orange tee with white pants, and a pair of sunglasses, and had gulaal on his face. He was all smiles in the pictures. The next picture showed Satish posing with Javed Akhtar, while Mahima Chaudhry was also seen in two of the pictures. “Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha.. wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors,” wrote Satish Kaushik. Check out the post below.

Richa Chadha was shocked and heartbroken on learning the news of Satish Kaushik's death. She took to her Twitter to post a picture of herself and Ali Fazal with Satish Kaushik from the Holi bash and wrote, "48 hours ago," along with heartbreak emojis.

Bollywood celebs mourn Satish Kaushik's death

Anupam Kher shared a picture with Satish Kaushik and tweeted, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!" Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Arbaaz Khan, Farah Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and many other Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief.

