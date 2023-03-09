Satish Kaushik passes away: Anupam Kher reveals he felt 'uneasy', told driver to take him to the hospital

Actor and director Satish Kaushik, who entertained the audience with his solid performances, passed away at the age of 66. The news of his unfortunate demise was shared by his dear friend and actor Anupam Kher. He revealed that Satish was in Delhi when he passed away. In an interview, the veteran actor also revealed that Satish Kaushik had complained of uneasiness. He even asked his driver to take him to the hospital but suffered a heart attack on the way.

Anupam Kher shares details about Satish Kaushik's demise

While speaking to PTI, Anupam Kher revealed that the late actor was at a friend's house in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. While reaching the hospital with his driver, Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack around 1 am. The Kashmir Files actor took to Twitter at 5 am earlier today and shared the bad news with fans.

In Hindi, he wrote, "I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti."

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik's postmortem will be done at 11 am at Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi on Thursday. Reportedly, his body was taken to the hospital around 5.30 am. The mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai post that.

A while ago, Anupam was seen arriving at Satish Kaushik's residence in Mumbai. Javed Akhtar and Raj Babbar too arrived to mourn his demise. The late actor was last seen celebrating Holi at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's house in Mumbai. He even posted the pictures from the Holi party on his Twitter handle.

