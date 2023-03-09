Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Farah Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Madhur Bhandarkar and others mourn his demise

Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away in Gurugram on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. Anupam Kher confirmed Satish Kaushik’s death and in a tweet, he wrote that he never thought he would write this about his best friend. “Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!” tweeted Anupam Kher, while sharing a picture with Satish Kaushik. Other colleagues and friends from the film industry such as Subhash Ghai, Madhur Bhandarkar, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Bajpayee and others also mourned Satish Kaushik’s death.

Farah Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and other celebs express grief over Satish Kaushik’s death

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "R.I.P sir. This is so heartbreaking. Your legacy lives on. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Farah Khan shared the news of Satish Kaushik's demise on her Instagram story and wrote, "Too Sudden and too sad... the kindest, happiest man." Madhur Bhandarkar shared a picture with Satish Kaushik and tweeted, “I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti. @satishkaushik2.”

Neha Dhupia expressed her grief and tweeted, “Thank you for the cinema , thank you for the laughs … rest in peace Satish Kaushik ji …. My love and strength to the family … #gonetoosoon.” Subhash Ghai took to his Instagram to post a picture featuring Satish Kaushik. In his caption, he wrote, "It’s just heart-shattering news for me that we lost our one best friend #DEAR SATISH - a man who always laughed even in worst crisis and stood by anyone in his crisis “A great artiste. Greater human being greatest friend I know. He left us so sudden so soon. I m sad. All at @whistling_woods @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas Om shanti." Reacting to a tweet about Satish Kaushik's demise, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Completely shocked to read this ! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends!May you rest in peace Satish Bhai !"

Satish Kaushik's death

As per a report in Indian Express, Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. His body is at the Fortis hospital in Gurugram, and will be brought to Mumbai after the post-mortem. The actor had reportedly been visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack in the car.

Satish Kaushik was most famously known for playing the role of 'Calendar' in Mr India. He acted in numerous films including Brick Lane, Deewana Mastana, Saajan Chale Sasural, Kaagaz, Thar etc. He also directed several films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Kaagaz, Tere Naam, among others.