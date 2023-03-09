Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Rakul Preet mourns his loss; Calls him an immensely talented and warm human being

Satish Kaushik was an extraordinary filmmaker and a very kind and gentle human being. He worked as an actor, director and producer in Hindi movies across five decades and was adored by everyone whom he worked with. His untimely demise at the age of 66 years has come as a shock to everyone in the film and entertainment business. Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor, Farhad Samji and others mourned the loss of the legend who took his last breath at 1am today, in the car that was headed for the hospital.

Rakul Preet Singh Mourns The Loss Of The Legendary Filmmaker Satish Kaushik

Rakul Preet Singh has extensively worked with Satish Kaushik. She recently shared screen space with him in the acclaimed digital release, Chhatriwali. Mourning the loss of the filmmaker, Rakul Preet Singh in her conversation with Pinkvilla, said, "It's very very devastating to hear about Satish ji. I woke up with this news and it took me a while to sink it in. It was just so recently that we were promoting the film together and I didn't know that it would be the last time that I see him. He was always such a gentle, happy and kind person who would keep appreciating others. So high on energy, so high on life. I just feel terrible. I feel he has gone too soon. We have indeed lost an immensely talented person and an immensely warm human being and I really hope that he is peaceful wherever he is".

Satish Kaushik's Void Will Never Be Filled

Satish Kaushik's loss is a big setback to the entire film industry. He shared a cordial relationship with everyone in the movie business. He has a set of unreleased projects that will see a release through the course of the year. His upcoming projects include Salman Khan's major Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a digital series by the name of Popkaun and Kangana Ranaut led Emergency. As about Rakul Preet Singh, she will be seen in S. Shankar's mega-budget film Indian 2, alongside Kamal Haasan.

