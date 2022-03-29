Satish Kaushik reveals Salman Khan disliked playing Radhe; Calls Kabir Singh 'an adapted copy of Tere Naam'

Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla starrer Tere Naam was loved by a lot of fans. This movie went on to become a cult and fans loved Salman’s look and character in the film. But the director of the film Satish Kaushik feels that it cannot be remade today as the taste of the audiences has changed. He also went on to say that making the same film and getting the same performance out of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor will be difficult. In fact, did you know that Salman was never convinced about Radhe’s actions in the films?

Yes! You heard that right. Satish Kaushik in an interview with Indian Express revealed that Salman Khan always felt that the film was good but the character gives out the wrong message. He quipped that Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of Tere Naam. Talking about making its sequel Satish said that even if the film doesn’t fit in the urban audience today, the situation prevails in the hinterlands. But he accepts that as a filmmaker, there’s a certain responsibility if he tries to remake it. “As a filmmaker, your responsibility, whether you want to show such a love story or not, is a different issue altogether. One would definitely want to avoid that (today). You can’t fall in love with someone who’s said no to you. But that’s what passion was all about then, where you won’t take no from a person.”

In an older interview, Satish Kaushik has revealed that he has a script of Tere Naam 2 in his mind but he had not discussed it with Salman Khan and nothing has been finalized.

