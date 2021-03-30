Satish Kaushik shares PIC with daughter Vanshika from hospital; 'Father Daughter hoping for COVID free world'

Satish Kaushik has shared a photo with daughter Vanshika informing that the father-son duo is recovering from the novel coronavirus. The actor also penned a note thanking his fans and well-wishers.

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who tested Covid positive a while back, shared a photograph with daughter Vanshika from the hospital on Tuesday. He added that both of them were recovering.

"Father-Daughter hoping for COVID free world.. Thanks is a very small word to say but has big gratitude & emotions and compassion when u say it to ur dearest friends who stand by you in hard times. Thanking his doctors, friends and well wishers, the actor-filmmaker added: "Friends & Well Wishers I m recovering at home and Vanshika is feeling better today morning by wishes of god & u all .. THANKS," he wrote.

Satish Kaushik had informed about his health in an Instagram post on March 17.

"Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks," the 64-year-old had written. Also Read: COVID 19: Satish Kaushik decides to get admitted to hospital post 2 days home quarantine, reveals spokesperson

Credits :IANS

