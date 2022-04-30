Satish Kaushik on Sharmaji Namkeen’s Rishi Kapoor: ‘Didn't know that God would snatch him away from us’

The legendary actor Rishi Kapoor left a void in the hearts of millions of fans with his untimely demise. On his second death anniversary, his family, friends, and fans remembered him with endearing memories. Recently, in an interview, Satish Kaushik spoke about Sharmaji Namkeen’s Rishi Kapoor.

For those unaware, Rishi Kapoor was an integral part of the film, however, he passed away due to cancer on April 30, 2020. To complete the film, Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes. In an interview with India Today, Satish Kaushik spoke about his experience working with Rishi and shared, “Brilliant! I am going to miss him when we see the film. I and Chintuji had a warm relationship. He was always very loving to me. We will miss him. It was great working with him. When he directed his first film, I was in that movie. He directed the film Aa Ab Laut Chalen in America. And working with him also on this film was a great experience and I was very happy. Because when he came back from his illness, he was absolutely fit and fine. And I told him 'Good! Chintuji, you are back'. But we didn't know that God would snatch him away from us.”

Satish Kaushik also spoke about Paresh Rawal taking up the film after Rishi Kapoor passed away. He said it was great of Paresh to accept that challenge.

Earlier today, on Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary, his wife Neetu penned an emotional post on social media. “Today is two years since rishi ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie n television heldped me achieve that rishiji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone’s heart forever,” she wrote in the caption.

