Satish Kaushik stayed at a Delhi farmhouse belonging to a 'wanted' industrialist, Police found medicines

Satish Kaushik’s untimely and sudden demise has left all Bollywood fans in shock. The veteran actor passed away in Delhi after suffering a heart attack. Reportedly, he stayed at a farmhouse in South-West Delhi which he visited for Holi celebrations. The farmhouse belonged to an industrialist and it is said that Satish suffered a heart attack during the celebration organized at the farmhouse. It is reported that the Delhi Police is waiting for a detailed post-mortem report to know about the exact cause of the death but the latest buzz is that during their investigation, they have found certain medicines at the venue.

Delhi Police recovered medicines from a Delhi farmhouse

According to reports in Times Of India, a crime team of Delhi Police recently visited the farmhouse where Satish Kaushik stayed for Holi celebrations in Delhi and recovered some medicines from the venue. A source close to the case has revealed that the guest list of the party has come out and it was attended by an industrialist who is wanted in a case. Well, now only time will tell what the truth is. Meanwhile, the late actor’s last rites were performed in Mumbai. Many celebs like Anupam Kher, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and others were present. Satish was last papped at Javed Akhtar’s Holi party in Mumbai.

Satish Kaushik wanted to make Tere Naam 2

During a recent interview with Times Of India, filmmaker Karan Razdan revealed that the late actor/filmmaker Satish Kaushik always wanted to make Tere Naam 2 with Salman Khan. Although, Satish never spoke about this plan of his a lot but he never stopped praising the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor because he had praised Satish during the making of Kaagaz. Karan also revealed that the late filmmaker had a big film planned with Amitabh Bachchan as well.

ALSO READ: Karan Razdan REVEALS Satish Kaushik wanted to make Tere Naam 2 with Salman Khan: 'He didn't talk much...'