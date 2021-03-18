Satish Kaushik tests positive for Covid 19, Says ‘Your love, best wishes & blessings will help’

Satish Kaushik took to his social media to confirm that he has tested positive for Covid 19. Check out the details.

Satish Kaushik blessed the Bollywood industry with his exceptional comedic talents with performance in films like Mr. India, Deewana Mastana, and Ram Lakhan. The Veteran actor took to social media to share some devastating news. Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor shared that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor is among many other B-town actors who recently tested positive for Covid-19. To name a few, , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Tara Sutaria, and Siddhant Chaturvedi are among a few celebrities.

The actor alerted people on the internet, precisely those who came in contact with him in the past few days. He penned, “Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive.” Confirming he has tested positive for the virus, he explained he is self-quarantining at home. He further added, “I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined.” The actor ended his tweet with a sweet message for everyone wishing him a speedy recovery, “Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks.”

Take a look at his tweet:

Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks. — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 17, 2021

Fans were taken aback by the news and wished for the actor’s recovery in the comments. One person wrote, “Take care Satishji and get well soon, wishing u a speedy recovery Get well soon sir”. Another user emphasized the number of cases coming in from the city of Mumbai writing, “Mumbai is in a danger zone... Be alert , be safe... Wear mask, follow social distancing”.

Credits :Satish Kaushik Twitter

