Satish Kaushik's ashes immersed in Haridwar; Nephew reveals 'life has come to a standstill for his family'

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who entertained the audience with his solid performances over the years, passed away on March 9. Satish, who was 66, was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack. The news of his untimely demise was shared by his close friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher. Satish Kaushik's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai and his last rites were performed here. Recently, in an interview, his nephew Nishant, who lit the pyre, talked about the family and Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika.

Satish Kaushik's nephew talks about his daughter Vanshika

While speaking to ETimes, Nishant revealed that the late actor's family's life has come to standstill. His wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika are trying to come to terms that he has passed away. He also said that Vanshika doesn't say anything in front of the guests but she starts feeling uncomfortable as soon as she's alone. Nishant also revealed that the Mr India actor's ashes have been immersed in Haridwar and the ritual was done by his nephews.

Nishant also described Satish Kaushik as a 'terrific' father. He revealed that he would play a lot of games with his daughter. Meanwhile, Vanshika recently posted a happy picture with her dad on her Instagram handle. But it seems like she deactivated her handle days after Satish Kaushik's demise.

Celebs pay their last respects to Satish Kaushik

During his funeral, a lot of celebs were seen visiting his residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects. Celebs like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Shehnaaz Gill, Raza Murad, Rakesh Roshan and others were seen bidding him an emotional goodbye. He recently shot for his part in Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and was quite excited about the film. He will be seen in a couple of projects this year.

