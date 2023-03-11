Satish Kaushik’s best friend Anupam Kher to organize a prayer meeting for him on March 21; Details inside

Satish Kaushik’s demise came as a piece of shocking news for everyone. The actor who was all fit and fine a day before he passed away, is said to have suffered a major heart attack before he breathed his last in Delhi. He was present in the national capital for Holi celebrations at a farmhouse in South West Delhi. His last rites were performed in Mumbai and a lot of big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others were present. According to the latest buzz, his best friend Anupam Kher will organize the late actor/filmmaker’s prayer meeting on March 21.

Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet

According to reports in ETimes, Anupam Kher will be organizing the prayer meeting of Satish Kaushik. It is reported that there will be no chautha ceremony held for the late star and his family will be praying every day until March 20. But, on March 21, Anupam will be holding a prayer meeting and reportedly he will be calling several people from the industry to attend it. Apparently, the Kashmir Files actor has already sent out messages to the industry people but the venue and the timing is yet to be finalized. Kaushik passed away on March 9 and his funeral was held on Thursday at around 8:30 PM on Thursday.

Amitabh Bachchan writes about Satish Kaushik’s demise

Amitabh Bachchan took to his daily blog and wrote about Satish Kaushik’s demise. He expressed his grief over the filmmaker’s death and recalled working with him. Big B called him a delightful company and also praised his work. Big B further added that he has learned a lot on working with Satish Kaushik and that he is so inspiring.

