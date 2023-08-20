Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika drops new video with Anupam Kher; jokes ‘He’s improving as a dancer…’

Anupam Kher had a strong bond with the late actor Satish Kaushik. They were best of friends and often spent time together. After Satish's unexpected demise due to a heart attack, Anupam has taken on the role of a father figure for Satish's daughter, Vanshika Kaushik. The 68-year-old actor continues to be dedicated to supporting Satish Kaushik's family, offering steadfast care and support to each member, just like a true and sincere friend would. Both Anupam Kher and Vanshika often share posts with each other on their social media and also get spotted spending time together.

Anupam Kher and Vanshika dance to a trending song

Even though Anupam Kher is occupied with various film projects, he hasn't allowed that to prevent him from setting aside time to be with Vanshika, the daughter of his late friend and actor Satish Kaushik.

On August 19, Anupam Kher shot yet another reel with the little one. In the reel that was shared by both Kher and Vanshika on their Instagram handles, the adorable duo is seen in all smiles while also shaking a leg to a trending beat. While Vanshika is seen leading, Kher is trying to follow her moves and the duo ends the video by making a heart.

Sharing the reel on her Instagram handle, Vanshika captioned it as, “Another video with the one and only Anupam uncle , he’s improving as a dancer under my guidance. But it is also fun when he comes home , papa was right he is the second funniest man after my dad ! #funtimes #missingtimes.” She concluded the caption adding a winking face with tongue out emoji to show her fun and excitement. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Professional front of Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher's most recent appearance was in IB71. He will be next seen in the film Metro In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta, which is set to release in 2024. Additionally, he is also a part of The Freelancer with Mohit Raina and Kashmira Pardeshi, directed by Bhav Dhulia and created by Neeraj Pandey, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1, 2023.

