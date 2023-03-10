Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shares a happy picture with him; Shekhar Kapur and fans REACT

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66. He was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack. The news of his untimely demise was shared by his close friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher. He revealed that Satish felt uneasy at night and he asked his driver to take him to the hospital. While he was on the way, he suffered a heart attack. His sudden demise has left everyone shocked and saddened. His fans, friends and colleagues have been mourning his loss. Even Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika has shared a throwback picture with him as she remembered him.

Vanshika gets emotional as she remembers daddy Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik shared a close bond with his daughter Vanshika. He often spoke about spending time with her. Soon after the news of his demise was shared, Vanshika took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture with him. In the picture, she is seen hugging her daddy tightly. The father-daughter duo is seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Along with the picture, Vanshika just dropped a red heart emoji in the caption. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur put several red heart emojis in the comment section. Even the fans were seen supporting her. A fan wrote, "Your dad will always be with you. He loves you and he will always love you. god bless you and your family." Another fan wrote, "God bless you dear. Stay strong. Your father's blessings will always be with you."

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik's last rites were performed in Mumbai. Several celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Pankaj Tripathi, Satish Shah, Ishaan Khatter and more were seen attending the funeral. Satish Kaushik was last seen attending Javed Akhtar's Holi party in the city. He even shared happy pictures from the party with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and other celebs.

