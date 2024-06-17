Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika wishes Anupam Kher on Father’s Day; latter enquires about her exam results in new video

Actor Anupam Kher shared a close friendship with the late Satish Kaushik and maintains a special bond with his family. On Father's Day, Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika wished her 'uncle' Anupam Kher on social media. In a new video, the Uunchai actor also asked about her results.

Satish Kashik's daughter wishes Anupam Kher a Happy Father's Day

On June 16, Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika wished Anupam Kher a happy Father’s Day via her Instagram story, writing, “Happy Father’s Day Anupam uncle!” He re-shared the post on social media and added heart emoticons.

Anupam Kher drops video asking Vanshika about exam results and holiday plans

Vanshika recently visited Anupam Kher on set. The actor posted a video of their interaction, where they discussed her exam results. Anupam asked about her highest and lowest scores. Although Anupam isn't seen in the video, Vanshika looks at him while responding. She proudly shared that she scored highest in English but couldn’t recall the exact marks and admitted with a smile that her lowest score was in Math.

Anupam Kher then inquired about her holiday plans. She mentioned that her tuition classes had already started and her mother encouraged her to revise during the break. When Anupam remarked that her mother wanted her to stay busy, she agreed with a smile.

Sharing the video, he captioned it, “Random Chit Chat with Vanshika: it was nice to have #VanshikaKaushik visit our set of #TanviTheGreat. Felt good to talk to her about her exams, marks, holidays, tuitions etc. Sometimes it is good to talk about these normal things, isn't it?”

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 8 due to a heart attack while en route to a hospital in Gurugram. The 66-year-old actor-filmmaker is survived by his wife, Shashi, and daughter, Vanshika.

