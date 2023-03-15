Satish Kaushik’s Demise: Businessman Vijay Malu’s wife reveals having important evidence against her husband

Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise has taken a mysterious turn after businessman Vijay Malu’s wife accused him of killing the late actor. She claimed that her husband has charged money to kill Satish. Yesterday it was reported that the businessman’s wife was supposed to arrive at Delhi Police station for questioning but she skipped the summon and a fresh summon was to be sent. But, today the latest buzz is that her lawyer has claimed that she is very much cooperating with the Police in the investigation and that she has some potent evidence in this case against her husband.

Businessman Vijay Malu’s wife has important evidence

According to reports in Etimes, Vijay Malu’s wife Saanvi Malu’s lawyer Rajendra Chhabra revealed that yesterday a team of Police which also included an ACP and two senior inspectors sat down with his client for questioning. He further said that initially, the officer who was appointed for investigation was Vijay Singh who is accused of botching up and fouling investigations before, so he was instantly changed. Later Rajendra claimed that his client possesses some potent evidence that she is willing to hand over to the enquiry team. Rajendra also further added that even Satish’s family has been saying that there is no foul play behind his death but Saanvi has evidence which clearly establishes that the late actor and Vijay Malu has business connections. As a final input, Chhabra said, "The only thing is that the Delhi Police should conduct a fair investigation."

Vijay Malu’s wife did not turn up for the investigation

Yesterday it was reported that Vikas Malu’s wife was supposed to come to the Police station for verification in this case but she did not arrive. The reports further stated that a fresh notice will be issued to summon her. Till now the statement of around 25 to 30 guests and the staff present at the farmhouse has been recorded and nothing suspicious came out.