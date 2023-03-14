Satish Kaushik’s Demise: Businessman Vikas Malu’s wife fails to arrive at Police station for questioning

Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise has left all the fans and his family members heartbroken and shattered. The actor passed away in Delhi where he was present for Holi celebrations. It is said that he suffered a major cardiac arrest due to which he died. Well, several reports surrounding his death have been making it to the headlines. It all started after the guest list of the Holi party that Staish was a part of came out and it was revealed that it was attended by a businessman who was wanted in a case. Along with that several medicines too were found in the farmhouse. Later, the businessman’s wife accused her own husband of charging money to kill the late actor and producer. Amidst this chaos, the latest buzz is that the businessman’s wife who was called to the Police station for questioning did not turn up.

Businessman’s wife did not turn up at the police station

According to reports in Times Of India, businessman Vikas Malu’s second wife who was supposed to come to the Police station for verification regarding Satish Kaushik’s death did not arrive. She was supposed to come at 11 AM on Monday, March 13 but did not show up. The reports further stated that a fresh notice will be issued to summon her. It is said that till now the statement of around 25 to 30 guests and the staff present at the farmhouse has been recorded and nothing suspicious has come out. In fact, the postmortem reports also state no foul play and Satish’s wife too has raised no suspicion.

According to the reports, the blood and other samples have been sent for tests at the forensic laboratory in Rohini. The blood tests have been done to identify if there has been any intoxicant in his blood or not. It is said that the reports will be handed over to the Delhi Police soon.

