Satish Kaushik's manager REVEALS his last words; Says he was asked to inform THIS person first

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66. He was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack. The news of his untimely demise was shared by his close friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher. He revealed that Satish felt uneasy at night and he asked his driver to take him to the hospital. While he was on the way, he suffered a heart attack. His sudden demise has left everyone shocked and saddened. His fans, friends and colleagues have been mourning his loss. Recently, in an interview, Satish’s manager revealed what were his last words and what happened during that night.

Satish Kaushik’s manager reveals about the actor’s last words

In a conversation with Times of India, Satish’s manager Santosh Rai shared that there were no signs of acidity or any kind of discomfort during the dinner time. However, at around 12:00 am Satish called him and said that he is facing difficulty to breathe and that’s when they rushed to the hospital. Santosh even revealed the actor’s last words and it was ‘Santosh, please save me, I don’t want to die. I want to live for Vanshika (his daughter). Mujhe lagta hai main nahi bachunga. Shashi aur Vanshika ka khayyal rakhna.’ And when they reached the hospital, Satish was unconscious.

Santosh called Anupam Kher that night

Talking about whom Santosh called that night, he said ‘I called Satishji's brothers' kids in Mumbai and told them everything. Their families reached Satish ji's residence by 2:30 am. Apparently, they informed Satish ji's wife. Also, I called Anupam Kher ji. Satish ji used to tell me if anything happens or anything is required for him, I should first call Anupam ji and Anil Kapoor ji. My call to Anupam ji went unanswered. Obviously, he must have been fast asleep. So, I informed his work-person and told him to inform Anupam ji anyhow. And, Anupam ji soon called back. Anupam ji and Boney Kapoor ji rushed to Satish ji's residence and they were there in just few minutes. They stayed on till the next day. Both Anupam and Boney were very, very close to Satish ji.’

Satish Kaushik’s last rites

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik's last rites were performed in Mumbai. Several celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Pankaj Tripathi, Satish Shah, Ishaan Khatter and more were seen attending the funeral. Satish Kaushik was last seen attending Javed Akhtar's Holi party in the city. He even shared happy pictures from the party with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and other celebs.

