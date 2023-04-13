Satish Kaushik’s nephew reveals how his wife and daughter Vanshika are coping with his loss on his birthday

Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise had left everyone heartbroken and shattered. Although its been almost a month since he passed away, his absence is still deeply felt by his family and his fans. Today, on his death anniversary, social media is buzzing with messages for the late actor. His friends including Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor have shared a video of the late filmmaker remembering him on this special occasion. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Satish’s nephew and film producer Nishant Kaushik opened up about how the late actor’s daughter Vanshika and wife Shashi are coping with the loss.

Satish Kaushik’s nephew revealed about his wife and daughter’s condition

In the interview, Nishant shared that Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika is now slowly coping with the loss and coming to terms with his death and has made a birthday card for him as a tribute while the late filmmaker’s wife is being brave in order to take care of their daughter. Nishant further revealed that Vanshika had broken down again and again in the past few days. In fact, yesterday too she cried a lot and Satish’s wife had to put her to sleep. “She is missing Satish ji, and says ‘papa’s birthday has come, but he is not here’. She has even made a card for him. Chachiji, as a mother, is trying to be brave and being with Vanshika,” added Nishant.

Anupam Kher’s birthday post for Satish Kaushik

Earlier today, Anupam Kher also posted a video while remembering Satish Kaushik. In his note, he said that he would celebrate his special day with his wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika. His post read, "My dear friend Satish Kaushik! Wish you a very happy birthday! Today on Baisakhi you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way! The seat with Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant. Come my friend and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with #Music #Love and #Laughter ! #Friend."

