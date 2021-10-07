Satish Maneshinde argues in court Aryan Khan 'cannot be held hostage' until main accused is found

Aryan Khan's custody with the Narcotics Control Bureau came to an end today. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son has now been sent to a 14 day judicial custody. This means Aryan as well as the other accused like Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will be taken to Arthur Road Jail. However, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has moved for a bail plea which is slated to be heard on 8 October, 11 am.

Maneshinde, arguing for Aryan Khan, stated that ever since he was remanded to NCB custody no concrete development has taken place. "As far as this case is concerned, on the first day, I readily agreed for one more day of remand, thinking there will be some development. Apart from some more arrests, nothing more has happened. One more development is, the cruise organisers have been detained. They have arrested a foreign national with whom I have no connection so far. As far as my association is concerned, I can show," Maneshinde told the court on behalf of SRK's son.

Arguing further, Maneshinde stated, "I (Aryan) have a friend, Prateek, who introduced me to someone who was in touch with the organisers. He said I will be invited as VVIP. Only with that intention to add colour to the cruise, I went. There were 1,300 people and they have arrested only 17. Prateek is also a friend of Arbaaz. So he invited Arbaaz. Based on the aforesaid events, I reached the gate where Arbaaz was also there."

He added, Officers interrogated me and took me under arrest. I have no connection to any of the organizers. I do not deny my friendship with Arbaaz but I am not connected with his activities. He himself says he came on his own."

Maneshinde stressed on why NCB required further custody. "They have not interrogated me for two nights. Why is custodial interrogation required now? Why should custody be given? No confrontation was done as far as I am concerned. No drugs, nothing in my bag, nothing on my person, I did not tamper with phone. Why would I not cooperate with the law? Apart from that, see the charges against me. Humble submission is that they keep saying that they (ncb) have to reach the 'main accused.' He (Aryan) cannot be held hostage till they find the main accused."

While the NCB was asking for custody to confront Aryan and the newly arrested person, the court did not grant the anti-drug agency custody for the accused.

"No custodial interrogation is required as sufficient time and opportunity was granted to NCB for investigation. Hence, they are remanded to judicial custody," the Court ordered.

Instead, it sent all accused, including Aryan, to 14-day judicial custody. All bail pleas will be heard by the court on Friday.

