Satish Shah discharged from hospital post undergoing treatment for COVID 19; Actor to quarantine himself

Actor Satish Shah just revealed that he had suffered from the novel coronavirus in July but is doing fine now. The actor took to Twitter to express gratitude to medical staff and frontline workers and his experience with COVID-19.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai alum Satish Shah just revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 last month and is doing fine now. The Hum Saath Saath Hain star thanked the medical staff for “restoring” his health back to normal. The 69-year-old actor was reportedly admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on July 20 after he contracted the lethal disease, and was discharged on July 28. Today, Satish told PTI: “I am absolutely well now. As per protocol, I have to quarantine myself till August 11. I had developed a fever which I suppressed by taking medicines. But then I was asked to get myself tested and the result turned out to be positive. I got admitted into the hospital immediately. ”

He continued by saying, “I would advise everyone to do that because they monitor you round-the-clock and you can avoid complications. There’s nothing to be afraid of.” Earlier in the day, the actor took to Twitter to thank the medical staff who nursed him back to health. #LilawatiHospital can’t thank the angels in there enough for restoring my health back to normal. God bless u all.”

#Lilawatihospital can’t thank the angels in there enough for restoring my health back to normal. God bless u all. — satish shah (@sats45) August 9, 2020

Shah also revealed that he was originally planning on announcing the news of his battle with Covid-19 after his quarantine ended, but was inspired to thank the frontline workers after Abhishek Bachchan revealed he had tested negative for Covid-19. The actor added on Twitter: “You should not panic about Covid-19. It only creates complications if you have some health issues. In my case, it was mainly the age factor which made me cautious. But I am fine now by God’s grace and would want people to remain positive.”

