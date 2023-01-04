Satish Shah’s witty reply on facing racist comments by London airport’s staff makes them apologise on Twitter

Satish Shah is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. He has been a part of some of the major films and shows. In his career spanning more than 2 decades, the veteran star has not only made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing but also managed to keep us entertained with his versatile acting and being a part of almost all genres. The actor has grabbed all the limelight and made it to the headlines recently for an incident that happened with him at London, Heathrow Airport. The veteran star tweeted about the entire episode and his tweet has garnered a lot of likes and retweets and made him the talk of the town.

Satish Shah’s tweet is going viral for all the right reasons. The veteran actor apparently was a victim of racist comments received by the staff at London’s Heathrow Airport. He was traveling back to India with his family and was headed to board the flight when he overheard the staff at the Heathrow Airport questioning how could the actor and his family afford a first-class plane ticket. Narrating this incident on Twitter, Satish Shah wrote, “I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?”

Fans reacting to Satish Shah’s tweet

Satish Shah’s tweet garnered more than 1 million views, 1.2k retweets and more than 13K likes. Several fans appreciated Satish Shah for the response that he gave to the staff members at Heathrow airport. One of the fans wrote, “Well said Satish ji. Huge fan of yours.” Another fan wrote, “How unprofessional! This is racist and they shld be reported for this.” A third fan wrote, “We are proud of you Satish bhai.” Another user wrote, "@HeathrowAirport Please teach your staff how to behave and move beyond this silly & backward mindset of sidelining per Race. The world is very progressive now.. As our respected senior movie industry actor tweeted below, We can afford. We don't do this to your citizens, do we?" A fifth added, "Irony, isn't it. The looters ask original rich people how they afford richness."

Satish Shah’s work front

He is known for his stellar performances in numerous films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Judwaa, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Om Shanti Om among others. However, there is one more on-screen identity of him that fans just can’t get over. And that is his iconic role of Indravadan Sarabhai from the popular comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.