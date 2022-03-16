Satte Pe Satta clocks 40 years: Shakti Kapoor recalls his working experience with Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood's popular and versatile actor Shakti Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and spoke about his working experience in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Satte Pe Satta'.

As the movie has completed 40 years, the actor looks back and shares his insight on why he can always go back to watching 'Satte Pe Satta' and what made the film special. He also recalled how after the completion of the movie, megastar Amitabh Bachchan invited the entire cast for dinner.

Recalling the shooting experience, he said: "It was a film shot like a family and watched by the audience like a family which was honestly a great feeling. We shot the movie in Kashmir and there are so many memories that if I start to talk about it, I won't stop soon."

"I can watch 'Satte pe Satta' 200 times and I watch it whenever I am sad. I watch it when I want to remember my younger days. The relationship that we shared as brothers in the film has never been seen on screen ever. It wasn't a comedy film but the laughter came in due to the genuineness of the film, the performances, a good script and a team that was passionate to make this film."

He further briefed about his character and shared that initially he was not supposed to play the character with a speech disorder. But he only convinced the director to add certain variations to make his on-screen personality more interesting.

"Initially, my character was not supposed to be a guy with a speech disorder. I even shot my first scene normally but later realized that some variation could add more spark to my character. I convinced my director to change that element and he was so happy with the way I played the character. We went ahead with my idea and reshot the entire scene," he shared.

He further remembered how Amitabh Bachchan invited him and the entire cast for dinner at his place.

"Our shoot days were full of fun. When the movie got completed, we used to miss each other so much that one day Mr Bachchan specially invited all of us for dinner to his house. That evening was so much fun that we started at 8:30 PM and wrapped it up by 7 AM in the morning. It was such a fun dinner and an unforgettable experience as well," he concluded.

Talking about a remake he said: "I wish this movie is remade and I believe that the young actors these days are so good that they will definitely do an amazing job playing the characters. "

Adapted from 'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers' and 'Kitna Badal Gaya Insaan', 'Satte Pe Satta' is a 1982 Hindi action comedy film. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer.

The film will be coming on Sony MAX2 on March 17 at 7 pm.

