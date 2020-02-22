Saturday Selfie: Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan in a throwback pic are perfect treat for weekend

While surfing the archives, we found an epic throwback selfie featuring Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan and Mika Singh from Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash that seems like the perfect treat for the weekend. Check it out.

Among the most good looking stars in Bollywood, , and seem to be topping the list. As a matter of fact, a number of times, Hrithik has been featured in lists where he has been called the sexiest in Bollywood. Though the star never agrees with it, fans of Hrithik surely do. While pulling out the archives, we found an old selfie from ’s birthday bash back in 2014 where the three handsome stars, Ranveer, Varun and Hrithik partied together.

In the selfie from Shah Rukh’s 49th birthday celebration at Mannat, we can see Hrithik, Ranveer and Varun posing with Mika Singh. Well, taking a trip down memory lane with this throwback photo, we wondered if we can ever get to see Hrithik, Ranveer and Varun in a film together. Many times, Varun and Ranveer have hung out together, but the old selfie from Shah Rukh’s birthday puts Hrithik in the frame with Singh and Dhawan and makes us root for the three superstars.

While digging up the dearth, we found that many other stars had joined Shah Rukh on his 49th birthday celebration at Mannat which also included Karisma Kapoor, , Ali Zafar, Chunky Pandey and others. However, the coolest selfie from the party featured three of the most talented stars in Bollywood today whose popularity seemed to know no bounds. In the photo, being the fireball of energy, Ranveer can be seen clicking the photo with an epic expression on his face while Hrithik is seen standing next to him and Mika. Varun seems to be clad in casuals for the party and all the stars were flashing their widest smile.

Check our Varun, Hrithik and Ranveer’s throwback selfie:

Well, seeing this photo surely one would hope one day that Ranveer, Varun and Hrithik share screen space in a film too. Meanwhile, currently, Hrithik hasn’t announced his next project post his last blockbuster, War. Ranveer is busy gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s ‘83 in which he will be seen acing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film will hit the screens on April 10, 2020. Apart from this, Varun recently wrapped up Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. It will be released on May 1, 2020.

