Satya Re-Release: Manoj Bajpayee admits he was treated differently after doing cult gangster saga; 'I realised that...'

Manoj Bajpayee’s career witnessed a significant breakthrough with his portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre, the leader of a feared Mumbai underworld gang, in Ram Gopal Varma's cult classic Satya. This role brought him widespread recognition and firmly established him as one of the most talented and promising actors in Indian cinema. In a recent chat, he reflected, "I realised that God had different plans," and also admitted that he felt he was treated differently after Satya.

With Satya set to re-release in theaters on January 17, 2025, Manoj Bajpayee reflected on the film's impact in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He noted that an entire generation, which grew up hearing about the movie’s legacy, would now have the chance to experience its magic on the big screen. Bajpayee expressed his joy that they could finally understand why Satya remains a cult classic and an unforgettable cinematic milestone.

Bajpayee also revealed lesser-known details about his preparation for the role of Bhiku Mhatre. He sourced his own costumes, refined his accent by observing his cook, and dedicated two months to perfecting the character before filming began.

Reflecting on his career prior to the film, the 55-year-old actor admitted he had modest expectations for himself but soon realized that Satya would change his life. He fondly recalled the shift in how the industry perceived him after the film and continues to cherish the euphoria it created.

For two years after Satya, Bajpayee shared, all his work was inevitably compared to the film. He acknowledged that different audiences now associate his magic with projects like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), The Family Man, Shool (1999), and Raajneeti (2010).

Grateful for the opportunity to experiment, he emphasized that Satya not only transformed his life but also inspired countless others to step out of their comfort zones and pursue their dreams.

On the work front, Bajpayee will be next seen in The Family Man season 3.

