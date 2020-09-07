SatyagrahforSSR: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta says 'we will get you justice' in an emotional post

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on 14th June left everyone in a state of shock. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has always been at the forefront in seeking justice for the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. However, the debates and controversies continue even after 3 months of the late actor’s demise. Meanwhile, his loved ones and fans finally heaved a sigh of relief after the CBI took over the case on 19th August. While the probe continues, on one hand, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti continues to seek justice online through social media campaigns. Recently, she has taken part in another world movement with the initials #SatyagrahForSSR.

Shweta has shared an emotional post on Instagram in which she gives a glimpse of an old childhood picture of Sushant that is sure to make anyone emotional. She writes, “We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But, I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice! I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy.”

She further writes, “He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it. Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah.” Shweta often keeps on sharing posts related to the late actor on social media. Apart from that, the latest developments in Sushant’s case include the summoning of Rhea Chakraborty by the NCB.



