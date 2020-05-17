Satyajeet Dubey’s mother tests Covid 19 positive, says it's 'next to impossible' to get a hospital bed

Prassthanam actor Satyajeet Dubey acknowledged that he was privileged enough to get his mother a bed in a hospital in Mumbai as hospitals are running out of space due to the rising number of cases.

Prassthanam actor Satyajeet Dubey was in for a shock when his 54-year-old mother was tested positive for the novel deadly coronavirus. In an Instagram post, Satyajeet had revealed that his mum has now been kept in an isolation ward of a Mumbai hospital. He also revealed that his mother, who suffers from migraine, got high fever almost a week ago which was followed by shivering, vomitting and body ache. However, when the actor took her to get basic tests done he was recommended to get her tested first for coronavirus.

The results came out positive and the actor had no option but to admit his mum. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Satyajeet acknowledged that he was privileged enough to get his mother a bed in a hospital. He said, "As a son, I wanted to give her the best in terms of comfort. But, if you go through the normal channel, it’s next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now. Thank God for the kind of work I do, and the people I work with — I had to call a few people and pull some strings, and people were kind enough to say, ’You don’t worry about it, we will help’, and they did."

He further revealed that his Prassthanam co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Ali Fazal were instrumental in helping as well as actors Tisca Chopra and Amitosh Nagpal.

For now, Satyajeet and his sister asymptomatic and are in complete isolation at home with their pets. In an Instagram post, he also thanked the Mumbai police, doctors and BMC staff for all their help.

