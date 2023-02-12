Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress Zeenat Aman makes Instagram debut; Netizens give a warm welcome to the 'legend'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman , who is one of the most loved yesteryear actresses, has finally made her Instagram debut. On Saturday, she shared her first post on her official handle and surprised her fans. The actress ruled the 70s and 80s with her solid performances. She also went on to become a trendsetter with her fashionable outfits. Zeenat Aman shared her no-makeup picture and penned a special note for her fans.

In the picture, she is seen sporting a striped co-ord set. She has styled her look with minimal accessories and no makeup. Even today, the veteran actress looks oh-so-beautiful! Along with the picture, Zeenat Aman wrote, "Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, her fans were elated to see her on the picture-sharing app. Netizens showered love and warmth on her. A user wrote, "welcome to the instagram world, legend. we love you!!!" Another user wrote, "Welcome to Instagram Zeenat ji I am your biggest fan. Love your films, songs and you. You are the Best. Love You." Others were seen calling her 'elegant' and 'beautiful'.

Tara Sutaria too welcomed the evergreen beauty on Instagram. She wrote, "The indomitable and undeniably charming @thezeenataman is on Instagram. Welcoming her with love and great admiration!" The actress replied, "Thank you for your kind words and warm welcome."