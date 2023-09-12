Satyam Shivam Sundaram: Zeenat Aman 'burst into flood of tears' during song shoot with Shashi Kapoor; Know why

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is one of the most highly talented and charming actresses we’ve had in the industry. She graced Hindi cinema with her endearing presence, especially in the 90’s era. In her long filmography, she has been a part of various iconic films like Don, Dharam Veer, Qurbani, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and many others. Among all these films, one that has a cult fan base is Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The melodramatic, innocent story and songs of the film were quite a rage and continue to rule everyone’s heart to date. The elegance personified, Zeenat has lately been quite active on social media, where she often shares timeless memories from the past. In a recent post, the veteran actress shared a still with Shashi Kapoor from the track Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal from the movie Satyam Shivam Sundaram, released in 1978.

Zeenat Aman recalls being nervous and convinced to ‘sink the entire film’ while doing the song shoot

Today on September 12, Zeenat Aman shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram handle featuring her with the late legendary, Shashi Kapoor. The photo is a still from the track, Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal, a fantasy song sequence in the super hit film, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, helmed by Raj Kapoor. While Shashi Kapoor is seen in an all-black outfit, Zeenat looked gorgeous in a red sizzling dress accessorized with classic ornaments.

Sharing the back story of the track, she captioned the post, “Giant mushrooms, pink clouds, bellowing smoke, enormous flowers, sexy outfits, otherworldly props…this fantasy song sequence from Satyam Shivam Sundaram went the whole nine yards. I’d go as far as to call it something of a psychedelic trip!”

She further writes, “Few people know of the drama that went on behind the scenes though. My director Rajji was an aesthete to the core and was known for working with some of the most beautiful performers from the south - the likes of Vyjayanthimala and Padmini. He also had a taste for classical dance, and had conceptualized this entire song with that in mind”.

Being a little nervous in the beginning of the track, the Don actress recalls, “But this was my first film under the RK banner, and I was not a classical dancer by any stretch of the imagination. When Rajji narrated the sequence to me, I burst into a flood of tears! I was convinced I would make a fool of myself and sink the entire film. Through hiccups and sobs, I explained my predicament to him. Rajji laughed. “What will I do with you convent girls and your two left feet?” he exclaimed.

He did do something of course. He instructed legendary choreographer Sohanlal to teach me mudras but not any complicated choreography. Simultaneously, genius costume designer Bhanu Athaiya created a range of sensational outfits, and art director A. Rangaraj mounted a stunning set. And thus, the SSS team created a wonderland.”

She concluded the note by recommending her fans and followers to watch the video on YouTube. Calling it a ‘visual delight’, she expressed her wish to know the users’ thoughts on the same.

I highly recommend that you find the video on YouTube and give it a watch. It’s a visual delight, and I would love to hear your thoughts on it.

Internet users couldn’t stop gushing over her beauty

Soon after the graceful actress shared the post, it attracted a lot of attention from social media users. Heaping praises on the evergreen beauty, Bengali actress, Ritabhari Chakraborty wrote, “the OG-that changed so much (a red heart emoji)” while Tannaz Irani referred to her as Apsara as she commented, “Omg Apsara, my lady)

