Satyamev Jayate 2: Divya Khosla Kumar turns silver goddess, John Abraham keeps it casual at Bigg Boss 15 set

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar’s upcoming vigilante action film, Satyameva Jayate 2’s release is just around the corner. The makers of the movies are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its premiere. Speaking of which, on Friday, November 19, the main leads of the movie John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar reached the Bigg Boss set in the filmcity to promote their film. One of the upcoming episodes of the show will soon feature Divya and John meeting the Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan.

For promoting Satyameva Jayate 2, Divya Khosla Kumar turned silver goddess as she was seen dazzling in a stunning shimmer saree. She took her silver glimmer game a notch higher by accessorising it with statement heels. Pink lips and sleek hair left open completed Divya’s look. On the other hand, co-star John Abraham decided to keep it casual in a comfy black t-shirt that was paired with denim jeans. Both Divya and John took some brief time out to strike vivid poses for the paps who were waiting for them.

Take a look at the photos below:

Helmed by Milap Zaveri, this vigilante action film is an official sequel to the 2018 released film of the same name. Apart from John and Divya, the movie also sees Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal roles. Although nothing much about the plot has been revealed, the trailer gives fans an idea that the film is about the fight against injustice and misuse of power. After facing several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to release theatrically on November 25.

