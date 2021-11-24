Satyamev Jayate 2: Monisha Advani talks about John Abraham's tireless efforts in portraying triple characters

In John Abraham’s latest, ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’, the actor is seen in a triple role. The news has attracted the attention of all the fans and they are curious to watch how John’s character, or rather characters manifest in the movie. In the movie, he plays the part of the main character’s patriarch (the third character). With Satyamev Jayate 2, the team and John are aspiring to stike a chord with the mass and resonate with the hinterland.

In an interview with ETimes, Monisha Advani, who is one of the producers of the movie, talked about John Abraham’s preparations for his triple role. She said that the whole team was surprised when Milap, who’s SMJ’s director, would come up with a scenario where the ‘Force’ actor had to portray three characters, however it was a very convincing script. “A lot of effort has gone into playing these three characters. To be able to do that in a 70-day schedule without breaks while shooting in a bio-bubble means that as an actor, he has not had the opportunity to step in and out of his three characters,” she explained. She also added that he had to play the characters simultaneously.

She went on to sing praises for the talented actor and his superior dedication. “I know that most actors, who play multifaceted characters, feel the need to take breaks,” she said. However, as per her, John accomplished it all within a limited time frame. She said that she realised the magnitude of John’s work when they watched the very first lineup of the movie. “The characterisation is so distinctive,” she added.

The positive response to the original Satyamev Jayate which pushed the team to go ahead with another instalment, thus making ‘SMJ’ a series. “‘SMJ’ wasn’t meant to be an instalment. We never anticipated that we’ll be embraced by the audience so beautifully,” she said, feeling grateful. She concluded by saying that it was the overwhelming appreciation for the first part which fuelled them to attempt making a sequel.

Satyamev Jayate 2 is ready to hit the screens on 25 November. It will be the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit Satyamev Jayate.

