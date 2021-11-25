Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office: John Abraham starrer off to a dull start; Sooryavanshi gives tough competition

John Abraham is back with a bang with the second instalment of his hit film Satyameva Jayate. This time we will not get to see 1 but 3 John’s on the silver screen. The film has been already creating hype and all eyes were on it also because it clashing with Salman Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth at the box office. But the John starrer has released a day before Antim which according to the director of the film was a good thing. So let us see that has it been beneficial for the box office collections?

According to reports in Box Office India, Satyameva Jayate 2 had a low start in the 15-20 per cent range through collections at single screens in places like CP Berar, Bihar and Nizam / Andhra were better. The problem is the dull start at multiplexes across India. Comparatively, Sooryavanshi is still going strong at the box office. It was believed that the bigger national chains of theatres were always likely not to do much with this type of film also because the ticket rates are higher than the pre-pandemic times. But in places like Bihar, it is said that the collection might reach Rs 20 lakh. Even then reportedly, it would be less than Sooryavanshi’s collection.

Apparently, the main contributors to the business are North and West regions and here it’s a very weak start. The morning shows in Gujarat / Saurashtra see Sooryavanshi giving Satyameva Jayate 2 competition though hopefully by evening Satyameva Jayate 2 will come out head.

It is also said that since Satyameva Jayate 2 has released on a Thursday, many people would be unaware of it and hence the dull start.

