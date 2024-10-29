Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri admits feeling ‘abandoned’ by Nikkhil Advani after film's failure; ‘Mujhe ehsaas dilaya gaya ki tu pit gaya’

Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khossla, was made on a big budget of Rs. 95 crore and was a disaster at the box office. Recently, Milap Zaveri revealed that he was made to feel that he failed after the film's release and felt abandoned by producer Nikkhil Advani, who is like a brother to him. Zaveri also shared that he sent a text to Advani mentioning how it took them one failure to drop him.

In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Milap recalled his fallout with Nikkhil Advani after the failure of Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham.

The director admitted that he was made to feel he failed and even told the same thing. He mentioned it could have been overconfidence from his side, but he was never disrespected or crossed any line with Nikkhil or Emmay Entertainment.

The Marjaavaan director admitted he had some arguments with Nikkhil while working on the John Abraham-led film. But it was due to their differences in opinion. Since his last two films were a hit, he had a lot of conviction in himself during that phase. So, it was more like two people who believed in different kinds of cinemas.

Zaveri said, "It was just that until my cinema was working, he sucked it up. He accepted it because it was making money for him and his company."

Advertisement

He recalled that Satyameva Jayate was a turning point for the production house and him after its success. So, there could have been overconfidence on his part to make the sequel.

Although they parted ways amicably, he mentioned that Advani is like an elder brother and is almost like a father figure to him. They have a personal connection, so he feels he has a right to express his feelings honestly.

Milan confessed he felt hurt, which lingered for a long time and made him feel abandoned by the Vedaa director. So, he even sent a text message to the latter expressing his feelings.

He recalled the text and said, "I messaged him also at one point. Nikkhil, one flop, and you dropped me. You just dropped me, and tune haath saaf kar diya, all bets are clear."

Despite his clear message to Nikkhil, the writer just got a smiley face back. Still, he attends their functions or other events whenever possible because he will always be there for them.

Advertisement

On the work front, Milap Zaveri is busy directing Masti 4, which stars Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi. The female leads or the final release date haven't been announced yet, but fans are already excited to watch the film.

ALSO READ: John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri recalls his fallout with actor after film's failure; 'Was a fan of him and...'