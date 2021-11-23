Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri says Rohit Shetty inspires him to offer ‘over the top entertainment’

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 led by John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar is releasing on the 25th of November. The first part of the film directed by Milap was released in 2018 also starred Manoj Bajpayee. In Satyameva Jayate 2, John is portraying a triple role. In a recent chat with ETimes, Milap spoke about offering over-the-top mass entertainment to the audience with ultra heroism. Milap mentioned that Satyameva Jayate 2 is an ode to the 70s filmmakers like Manmohan Desai, Rakesh Roshan, Prakash Mehra, Subhash Ghai, and Mukul Anand amongst others.

Milap spoke about taking inspiration from Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty to offer mass entertainment to the audience. He said, “Look at Rohit Shetty’s films today, for that matter. I don’t make films on a scale as big as his, but he inspires me to offer over-the-top entertainment. Someone might say, how can anyone rip a tyre apart? But a common man has an alter ego. He wants to display that kind of strength. They want to see a kind of heroism that gives them an adrenalin rush.”

Speaking about collaborating with John Abraham, Milap said, “I had to convince him. John has a physique that looks like he can lift a bike. It looks believable. He asked me, ‘Milap, how can I tear a tyre or lift a bike?’ In Force, he picked a bike, I told him this time, you lift the bike with the rider (laughs!). I remember this was trolled a lot on Twitter. John asked me, “Milap, are you sure!” he has often said that I am his cheat day. He generally follows a healthy diet otherwise, in terms of his film choices, and then there’s me.”

