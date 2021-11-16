Satyameva Jayate 2: Divya Khosla Kumar is very dedicated towards her craft says director Milap Milan Zaveri

Satyameva Jayate 2 is an action drama. The film’s trailer has received a good response from the audience. To maintain the excitement level among the fans, the makers have been releasing songs. Coming to the lead actress, Divya Khosla Kumar has created a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her hard work and passion, paving the path for young women who strive to achieve their dreams and wish to make it big.

Divya has had a winning streak in 2020 and 2021 right from her music videos Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Besharam Bewaffa and Teri Aakhon Mein to her upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 alongside John Abraham. The 33-year-old actress is extremely committed on the work front. Last year during Diwali, the actress chose to stay back in Lucknow to rehearse and get her steps right, while the entire crew returned home to celebrate the festival. Impressed by her dedication, director Milap Milan Zaveri is all praises for her and says, “Divya puts her heart into everything she does. She is very passionate and dedicated towards her craft and that comes across very well in her performance in the film too. She essays the character of Vidya in the film, who stands for beauty, strength and purity. It was a great experience working with an immensely talented and committed actor like her."

Based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power, it is an official sequel of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate and stars John Abraham alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in important characters. The release date of film was postponed due to a rise in COVID 19 cases. Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar will now be releasing on November 25, 2021.

