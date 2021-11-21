Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham on ‘daunting’ task of playing triple role: My favorite character is father

John Abraham is returning to cinemas with the sequel to his blockbuster actioner titled ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ costarring Divya Khosla Kumar and directed by Milap Zaveri. For the first time in his career, John is portraying a triple role in the film. He is playing the vigilante cop, a politician, and their father, a farmer. In a recent chat with PTI, John spoke about the ‘daunting’ task of playing a triple role and making a sequel to ‘Satyameva Jayate’. John spoke about the distinction in keeping the characters different from one another. He also revealed that the father character is his favorite out of the three.

John said, “It is very daunting to play all these roles in one film. One part was like a breeze because in the first film I played a similar role of a vigilante. The other character is a cop for which I would shoot two-three scenes a day. I couldn't get the hang of this guy (character) initially but finally, we nailed it. He is very interesting in the film. Besides, we had to get the distinction right between a brooding and funny guy. My favorite character is the father, it has turned out to be outstanding in terms of heroism”.

John spoke about making Satyameva Jayate 2 into a franchise and said, “The idea is to make a good film and entertain everyone. People loved the first one so much. The first part of everything is a testing ground because most of them don't work hence we don't see more franchises. There are very few films that work and which is why there is a demand to see the second part."

