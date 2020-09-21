  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham to ‘smash the corrupt’ in the sequel, film to release on Eid 2021

John Abraham will start the shooting of the sequel to 2018 film Satyameva Jayate next month and the film will release on Eid 2021
35453 reads Mumbai Updated: September 21, 2020 10:02 am
John Abraham to start the shoot of Satyameva Jayate 2Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham to ‘smash the corrupt’ in the sequel, film to release on Eid 2021
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After enthralling audiences in the 2018 action film Satyameva Jayate, directed by Milap Zaveri, John Abraham is back with a sequel to the film titled Satyameva Jayate 2. That’s right! Satyameva Jayate was about a vigilante who kills corrupt police officers, and an honest officer, played by John, is called to hunt him down and Satyameva Jayate 2 will be about John Abraham taking down corruption in the town of Lucknow.

Now as per reports, the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 are all set to roll out the film as the lockdown restrictions have been eased by the government. Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri has been polishing his script in the lockdown and as per reports, the shoot of this action drama will go on floors soon. As for the release, Satyameva Jayate 2 will release on Eid 2021 i.e. May 12, 2021. In the sequel, John Abraham will be seen opposite Divya Khosla Kumar and while the first film dealt with corruption, the sequel tackles with corruption in all spheres from the police to politicians, industrialists, and the common man. 

During an interview, when Milap was asked about changing the shoot location and story from Mumbai to Lucknow, the director said, “Creatively we changed the script to Lucknow as it gave us a chance to make it more massy and also make the canvas larger. Visually also Lucknow adds to the scale and grandeur. The action of this film is gonna be ten times more dynamic, heroic and powerful. Also, talking about John, the director said that he is going to smash, Rip and annihilate the corrupt like never has before on the silver screen. Talking about Satyameva Jayate 2, the film is slated to release ‪on May 12, 2021.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: John Abraham on donating for COVID 19: People like me wouldn't make it public, not even through subversive way

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement