Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham to ‘smash the corrupt’ in the sequel, film to release on Eid 2021

John Abraham will start the shooting of the sequel to 2018 film Satyameva Jayate next month and the film will release on Eid 2021

After enthralling audiences in the 2018 action film Satyameva Jayate, directed by Milap Zaveri, John Abraham is back with a sequel to the film titled Satyameva Jayate 2. That’s right! Satyameva Jayate was about a vigilante who kills corrupt police officers, and an honest officer, played by John, is called to hunt him down and Satyameva Jayate 2 will be about John Abraham taking down corruption in the town of Lucknow.

Now as per reports, the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 are all set to roll out the film as the lockdown restrictions have been eased by the government. Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri has been polishing his script in the lockdown and as per reports, the shoot of this action drama will go on floors soon. As for the release, Satyameva Jayate 2 will release on Eid 2021 i.e. May 12, 2021. In the sequel, John Abraham will be seen opposite Divya Khosla Kumar and while the first film dealt with corruption, the sequel tackles with corruption in all spheres from the police to politicians, industrialists, and the common man.

During an interview, when Milap was asked about changing the shoot location and story from Mumbai to Lucknow, the director said, “Creatively we changed the script to Lucknow as it gave us a chance to make it more massy and also make the canvas larger. Visually also Lucknow adds to the scale and grandeur. The action of this film is gonna be ten times more dynamic, heroic and powerful. Also, talking about John, the director said that he is going to smash, Rip and annihilate the corrupt like never has before on the silver screen. Talking about Satyameva Jayate 2, the film is slated to release ‪on May 12, 2021.

